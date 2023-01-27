Myanmar mired ever deeper in crisis as human rights spiral backwards, warns Türk
UN News | Updated: 27-01-2023 22:00 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 22:00 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
No explosion occurred on Mizoram side during aerial strikes in Myanmar: Assam Rifles
Assam Rifles says no bombs dropped in India during air strike within Myanmar
Relief groups say 5 die as Myanmar air strikes hit churches
Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh member translated 'Jihadi literature' to circulate amongst impressionable Muslims: NIA
Mizoram: 2 Myanmar nationals held with heroin worth Rs 63.32 lakh in Aizawl