Left Menu

Myanmar mired ever deeper in crisis as human rights spiral backwards, warns Türk

UN News | Updated: 27-01-2023 22:00 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 22:00 IST
Myanmar mired ever deeper in crisis as human rights spiral backwards, warns Türk
Nearly two years on from Myanmar's brutal military coup against the democratically-elected government, the country has sunk deeper than ever into crisis, undergoing a wholesale regression in human rights, UN human rights chief Volker Türk said on Friday. "By nearly every feasible measurement, and in every area of human rights – economic, social and cultural, as much as civil and political – **Myanmar has profoundly regressed** ," he said. Tweet URL > 2yrs after military coup, #Myanmar faces spiraling human rights crisis with > daily attacks on civilians in flagrant breach of intl law. UN Human Rights > Chief @volker_turk calls for urgent end to violence, humanitarian access > & release of political prisoners:https://t.co/hiqmZaYIJG > https://t.co/dtowQdya4A > > UN Human Rights > > UNHumanRights > > January 27, 2023 "Despite clear legal obligations for the military to protect civilians in the conduct of hostilities, there has been **consistent disregard for the related rules of international law** ", the head of OHCHR added. ## **Indiscriminate attacks** "Far from being spared, civilians have been the actual targets of attacks – victims of targeted and indiscriminate artillery barrages and air strikes, extrajudicial executions, the **use of torture, and the burning of whole villages**." The UN rights chief saluted the courage of all those who have lost their lives so far "in the struggle for freedom and dignity in Myanmar, and the continuing pain and suffering of their families and loved ones." According to credible sources, said OHCHR, **at least 2,890 people have died** at the hands of the military and others working with them, of whom at least 767 were initially taken into custody. This is almost certainly an underestimate on the numbers killed by the military. ## **1.2 million forced to flee** A staggering 1.2 million Burmese have been internally displaced, and **over 70,000 have left the country** \- joining more than a million others who have fled, including the bulk of the country's Rohingya Muslim population, who've suffered decades of sustained persecution and attacks, OHCHR noted. Credible information indicates that over 34,000 civilian structures, including homes, clinics, schools and places of worship, have been burned over the past two years, the rights office said. And Myanmar's economy has collapsed with nearly half of the population now living below the poverty line. Since 1 February 2021, the military has **imprisoned the entire democratically elected leadership** of the country and, in subsequent months, detained over 16,000 others – most of whom face specious charges in military-controlled courts, in flagrant breach of due process and fair trial rights, linked to their refusal to accept the military's actions, OHCHR underlined. ## **Finding a way out** " **There must be a way out of this catastrophic situation** , which sees only deepening human suffering and rights violations on a daily basis," said Mr. Türk. "Regional leaders, who engaged the military leadership through ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations) agreed a Five-Point Consensus that Myanmar's generals have treated with disdain." "Two of the critical conditions that were agreed - to cease all violence and to allow humanitarian access - have not been met", he continued. "In fact, we have seen the opposite. Violence has spiralled out of control and humanitarian access has been severely restricted." ## **Release Aung San Suu Kyi** The High Commissioner pointed to other political measures that would be crucial to resolving the crisis. First, the release of all political prisoners, including **State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President U Win Myint** , as called for by the UN Security Council. He said inclusive dialogue with all parties was essential, involving both the ASEAN Chair and the UN Special Envoy. OHCHR must be given meaningful access to the country to monitor the situation independently and impartially, he added. " **Restoring respect for human rights is a key to ending this crisis** , to end this situation where Myanmar's generals are trying to prop up through brute force a decades-old system in which they answer to no-one but themselves," said Mr. Türk. "Those responsible for the daily attacks against civilians and the human rights violations must be held accountable", said Mr. Türk. ![United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk.](https://global.unitednations.entermediadb.net/assets/mediadb/services/module/asset/downloads/preset/Libraries/Production%20Library/11-01-2023-Twitter- Volker-Turk-01.jpg/image1170x530cropped.jpg) Volker Türk United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk. ## **Return to civilian rule** "The military needs to be brought under real, effective civilian oversight. This will be difficult to achieve, but these elements are critical to restoring any semblance of democratic rule, security and stability to the country." He noted that the Security Council united "to adopt a path-breaking resolution that demanded an immediate end to the violence, among other urgent steps", just last month. "Now it is time for the world to come together to take common actions to stop the killing, protect the people of Myanmar, and ensure respect for their universal human rights."

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

1
High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest variants -CDC; FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest va...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes, World Cup form; Tennis-'Heartbreaking', Woodbridge bemoans Wimbledon doubles decision and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023