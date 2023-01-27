Left Menu

Punjab CM promises action to man who complained of extortion by land mafia during event

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 27-01-2023 22:58 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 22:58 IST
Punjab CM promises action to man who complained of extortion by land mafia during event
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday promised action to a man who drew his attention during an event, complaining about the land mafia extorting money from him in connivance with policemen.

Amarjit Singh Rajpal from Ludhiana started shouting during an event in which Mann and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal dedicated 400 mohalla clinics to the people of the state.

When policemen rushed towards Rajpal, Mann asked them to let him come forward.

After meeting Mann, Rajpal alleged, ''I have come here from Ludhiana to apprise the chief minister about how the land mafia was extracting money from him with the help of certain policemen.'' Mann assured action in the matter, Rajpal said.

The 400 new 'Aam Aadmi' clinics take the total number of these neighbourhood health centres in the state to 500.

