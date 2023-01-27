Punjab CM promises action to man who complained of extortion by land mafia during event
- Country:
- India
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday promised action to a man who drew his attention during an event, complaining about the land mafia extorting money from him in connivance with policemen.
Amarjit Singh Rajpal from Ludhiana started shouting during an event in which Mann and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal dedicated 400 mohalla clinics to the people of the state.
When policemen rushed towards Rajpal, Mann asked them to let him come forward.
After meeting Mann, Rajpal alleged, ''I have come here from Ludhiana to apprise the chief minister about how the land mafia was extracting money from him with the help of certain policemen.'' Mann assured action in the matter, Rajpal said.
The 400 new 'Aam Aadmi' clinics take the total number of these neighbourhood health centres in the state to 500.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mann
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Rajpal
- Delhi
- Singh Rajpal
- Bhagwant Mann
- mohalla clinics
- Ludhiana
- Aam Aadmi'
ALSO READ
Pakistan says looking into Indian woman's allegations over 'indecent behaviour' at high commission in Delhi
Suriname Prez Chandrikapersad Santokhi to meet BJP chief J P Nadda at party office in Delhi
Delhi CM Kejriwal to attend weekly Friday meeting with LG V K Saxena after gap of several weeks
BJP doing dirty politics to stop AAP govt from sending teachers to Finland for training: Delhi Dy CM Sisodia
"Severely threatened, harassed by Kejriwal, Satyender Jain..." Sukesh Chandrashekhar in fresh letter to Delhi LG