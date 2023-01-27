Left Menu

Several leaders in Mizoram's Siaha quit MNF

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 27-01-2023 23:04 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 23:04 IST
Several leaders in Mizoram's Siaha quit MNF
  • Country:
  • India

In a setback for the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) in Mizoram where the assembly election is due this year, several local leaders in Siaha town in the southern part of the state quit the party on Friday.

The development comes two days after former state minister and sitting MNF legislator K Beichhua and Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC) chairman N Viakhu were removed from the party.

Former MNF president in Siaha district, C Lawbei, told PTI that he quit the party along with adviser K Beisa.

During the day, all office bearers and committee members of two MNF units in Siaha town also resigned from their posts and primary membership of the party, he said.

The ruling MNF expelled Beichhua and Viakhu on Wednesday for alleged "breach of discipline" and "anti-party'' activities.

Beichhua, who had held multiple portfolios including social welfare, excise and animal husbandry, resigned from Zoramthanga's ministry in December last year.

In the 40-member assembly, the ruling MNF has 28 MLAs, Zoram People's Movement has six, the Congress five and the BJP one.

Although MNF is an ally of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, the party doesn't have any alliance with the saffron camp in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA identifies recall of Emergent's decontamination kits as most serious; California law aiming to curb COVID misinformation blocked by judge and more

Health News Roundup: FDA identifies recall of Emergent's decontamination kit...

 Global
2
Mystore launches ONDC connector for Shopify sellers

Mystore launches ONDC connector for Shopify sellers

 Global
3
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Brazil's Lula calls on French president to attend Amazon summit

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Brazil's Lula calls on French president to attend Amazo...

 Global
4
AfDB Group to invest $10 billion to boost Africa’s efforts to end hunger

AfDB Group to invest $10 billion to boost Africa’s efforts to end hunger

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023