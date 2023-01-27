Several leaders in Mizoram's Siaha quit MNF

In a setback for the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) in Mizoram where the assembly election is due this year, several local leaders in Siaha town in the southern part of the state quit the party on Friday.

The development comes two days after former state minister and sitting MNF legislator K Beichhua and Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC) chairman N Viakhu were removed from the party.

Former MNF president in Siaha district, C Lawbei, told PTI that he quit the party along with adviser K Beisa.

During the day, all office bearers and committee members of two MNF units in Siaha town also resigned from their posts and primary membership of the party, he said.

The ruling MNF expelled Beichhua and Viakhu on Wednesday for alleged "breach of discipline" and "anti-party'' activities.

Beichhua, who had held multiple portfolios including social welfare, excise and animal husbandry, resigned from Zoramthanga's ministry in December last year.

In the 40-member assembly, the ruling MNF has 28 MLAs, Zoram People's Movement has six, the Congress five and the BJP one.

Although MNF is an ally of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, the party doesn't have any alliance with the saffron camp in the state.

