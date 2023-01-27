Left Menu

Officials from Netherlands, Japan in Washington for chip talks

A source familiar with the talks said restricting exports of semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China was among the topics. Sources have told Reuters that a deal between Dutch and U.S. officials could be clinched by the end of the month.

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2023 23:08 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 23:08 IST
Officials from the Netherlands and Japan were in Washington on Friday discussing a wide range of issues including restricting exports of semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan was leading the discussions. John Kirby, the White House national security spokesperson, said the officials were talking about issues that are "important to all three of us."

"And certainly the safety and security of emerging technologies is going to be on that agenda," he told reporters. A source familiar with the talks said restricting exports of semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China was among the topics.

Sources have told Reuters that a deal between Dutch and U.S. officials could be clinched by the end of the month. Getting the Netherlands and Japan to impose tighter export controls on China would be a major diplomatic win for U.S. President Joe Biden's administration, which in October announced sweeping restrictions on Beijing's access to U.S. chipmaking technology to slow its technological and military advances.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

