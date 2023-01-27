SP's Swami Prasad Maurya slams 'custodians of religion'
Senior Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya on Friday equated some custodians of religion with terrorists and executioners.In a tweet in Hindi, Maurya said Following a recent statement of mine, some custodians of religion had announced a reward for anyone who would cut my tongue and chop my head off.Had anyone else said this, these custodians would have called him a terrorist.
- Country:
- India
Senior Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya on Friday equated some ''custodians of religion'' with ''terrorists'' and ''executioners''.
In a tweet in Hindi, Maurya said: ''Following a recent statement of mine, some custodians of religion had announced a reward for anyone who would cut my tongue and chop my head off.
''Had anyone else said this, these custodians would have called him a terrorist. Now, what should these seers, mahants, dharmacharyas and people from a particular caste be called? Terrorists, executioners or the devil?'' A prominent OBC leader from Uttar Pradesh, Maurya kicked up a controversy recently by alleging that certain verses of the Ramcharitmanas ''insult'' a large section of the society on the basis of caste and demanded that those be ''banned''.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ramcharitmanas
- Swami Prasad Maurya
- Uttar Pradesh
- Samajwadi Party
- Hindi
- Maurya
ALSO READ
Chandrashekhar should be sacked from Bihar government for "indecent" remark on Ramcharitmanas: Kumar Vishwas
Bihar Education Minister firmly stands by his 'Ramcharitmanas' statement
GIS 23: Uttar Pradesh woos investors at Delhi roadshow
Uttar Pradesh: Saints protest against Bihar Minister's remark on 'Ramcharitmanas'
Troubles mount for Bihar minister over 'Ramcharitmanas' controversy