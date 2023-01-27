SP's Swami Prasad Maurya slams 'custodians of religion'

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya on Friday equated some ''custodians of religion'' with ''terrorists'' and ''executioners''.

In a tweet in Hindi, Maurya said: ''Following a recent statement of mine, some custodians of religion had announced a reward for anyone who would cut my tongue and chop my head off.

''Had anyone else said this, these custodians would have called him a terrorist. Now, what should these seers, mahants, dharmacharyas and people from a particular caste be called? Terrorists, executioners or the devil?'' A prominent OBC leader from Uttar Pradesh, Maurya kicked up a controversy recently by alleging that certain verses of the Ramcharitmanas ''insult'' a large section of the society on the basis of caste and demanded that those be ''banned''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)