Zelenskiy says situation on Ukrainian front is extremely acute
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 27-01-2023 23:46 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 23:45 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday said the situation at the front remained extremely acute, particularly in the eastern Donetsk region where Russia is stepping up an offensive.
Zelenskiy in an evening address said Russian forces were not just storming Ukrainian positions but also destroying the towns and villages around them.
