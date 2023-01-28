UK foreign minister condemns synagogue attack in Israel

Britain's foreign secretary, James Cleverly, condemned an attack on Friday at a synagogue on the outskirts of Jerusalem, which killed at least seven people.

"To attack worshippers at a synagogue on Holocaust Memorial Day, and during Shabbat, is horrific. We stand with our Israeli friends," he said in a statement on Twitter.

