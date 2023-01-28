UK foreign minister condemns synagogue attack in Israel
Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2023 02:30 IST | Created: 28-01-2023 02:30 IST
Britain's foreign secretary, James Cleverly, condemned an attack on Friday at a synagogue on the outskirts of Jerusalem, which killed at least seven people.
"To attack worshippers at a synagogue on Holocaust Memorial Day, and during Shabbat, is horrific. We stand with our Israeli friends," he said in a statement on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jerusalem
- James Cleverly
- Britain
- Israeli
- Shabbat
- Holocaust Memorial Day
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Britain's inflation plan will help grow economy -finance minister
TIMELINE-Iran and Britain's history of strained relations
TIMELINE-Iran and Britain's history of strained relations
Science News Roundup: Astronomers discover Milky Way galaxy's most-distant stars; Britain says failed satellite launch to be probed by UK Space, U.S. FAA and more
Twitter offers free ads to brands that advertise on its platform - WSJ