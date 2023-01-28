Left Menu

Kharge writes to Amit Shah, seeks his intervention in ensuring adequate security for Bharat Jodo Yatra

In the letter, the Congress leader mentioned that a huge number of people will be joining the Yatra over the next two days and also at the function to be held on January 30 in Srinagar.

ANI | Updated: 28-01-2023 12:09 IST | Created: 28-01-2023 12:09 IST
Congress President Mallikajun Kharge with Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the January 27 "security lapse" incident of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and sought his personal intervention in ensuring adequate security to the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir. Kharge's letter comes after the Congress' footmarch was suspended for the day with the party claiming that it was done on the advice of the officials in charge of the security of Rahul Gandhi.

"We are expecting a huge gathering to join the yatra over the next two days and also the function that will be held on January 30 at Srinagar. Many senior Congress leaders and leaders of other important political parties are attending the culmination functions to be held on January 30," said Kharge in his letter. "I shall be grateful if you could personally intervene in this matter and advise the concerned officials to provide adequate security till the culmination of the yatra and the function on the 30th January at Srinagar," the Congress president said in his letter to Shah.

He also appreciated the statement of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, which said that they will continue to provide complete security till the culmination of the yatra. Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a press conference on Friday said that the security arrangement had "completely collapsed" during the Yatra on Friday morning.

"This morning during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, unfortunately, the police arrangement completely collapsed and the police who were supposed to manage the crowd were nowhere to be seen. My security people were very uncomfortable with me walking further on the yatra so I had to cancel my walk. Other yatris did the walk," said Rahul Gandhi while addressing a press conference. Further speaking on security issues, Gandhi said, "I think it is important the police manages the crowd so that we can do the yatra. It's very difficult for me to go against what my security people are recommending." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

