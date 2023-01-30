BRS to boycott President's address to Parliament to protest govt's 'failure on all fronts'
BRS leader K Keshava Rao on Monday said his party will boycott the President's address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament to protest against the BJP-led Centre's ''failure on all fronts of governance''.
The President addresses members of both Houses in the Parliament's Central Hall on the first day of a session.
Rao, who is also the Bharat Rashtra Samithi's floor leader in Rajya Sabha, said his party is ''boycotting in protest against the failure of BJP-led NDA government at the Centre on all fronts of governance''.
He said the AAP will also join the BRS in the boycott.
BRS supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, is eyeing a role for himself in national politics and has been working on cobbling an alliance of opposition parties.
