Parliament's budget session begins tomorrow, opposition parties keen to raise several issues

The budget session of Parliament beginning Tuesday is expected to be stormy with the opposition parties seeking to raise several issues including those related to Adani stocks and BBC documentary and the government stating that it is willing to discuss all the issues permitted by the Chair. The session will begin with a joint address to the two Houses of Parliament by President Droupadi Murmu. Economic Survey will also be presented in Parliament on Tuesday and the Union Budget will be presented on February 1. The session will take place in two parts with the first part concluding on February 13. The second part will be held from March 13 and will conclude on April 6.

The government held an all-party meeting on Monday in which the opposition parties raised issues of their concern. Opposition leaders brought up issues like Adani stocks, BBC documentary ban and alleged interference by Governors in states ruled by opposition parties.

They asked the government to hold a discussion on the issue concerning Adani stocks saying it concerns the economy of the country and the people. The parties that raised the issue included RJD, CPI-M, CPI, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and National Conference.

"Why is no inquiry done? Where is CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation), ED (Directorate of Enforcement) or SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India)? Why is it allowed to swindle funds belonging to the public? We have asked for a discussion on the floor of the house and if the government doesn't bring it, we will again raise it in Parliament," AAP leader Sanjay Singh told ANI. "What does the government gain by the ban on documentaries like that of the BBC? It only creates unnecessary curiosity," a leader said.

Several opposition parties also raised the issue of governors' alleged overreach. Parties like BRS and DMK were particularly vocal on these issues. "Cooperative federalism is a key to democracy and is a very important tool. Why should a government have to go to court to get its work done because the governor is constantly interfering in the matter? That, we have very strongly raised against, TRS leader K Keshava Rao told ANI. YSR Congress raised demand for caste census.

The all-party meeting was under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. It was attended by 37 leaders from 27 political parties. "During the meeting, it was emphasised that the government is ready to hold discussion on all subjects as per the rules. I urge all political parties to extend their cooperation in the smooth functioning of the Houses," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said.

The first part of the session would also see discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President Address. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the debate in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The government will also push its legislative agenda in the budget session. According to government records, 26 Bills are currently pending in the Rajya Sabha and nine in the Lok Sabha.

Amongst the 26 Bills pending in the Rajya Sabha, three Bills have already been passed by Lok Sabha including the Inter-State River Water Disputes (Amendment) Bill, 2019, the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022. The bills which haven't been referred to any parliamentary scrutiny and are pending for passage include the Tamil Nadu Legislative Council (Repeal) Bill, 2012, the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies (Third) Bill, 2013, the Delhi Rent (Repeal) Bill, 2013, and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)