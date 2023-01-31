Left Menu

Two years on from Myanmar military coup, UN chief stresses international unity, as arrests, airstrikes continue

UN News | Updated: 31-01-2023 04:03 IST | Created: 31-01-2023 04:03 IST
Two years on from Myanmar military coup, UN chief stresses international unity, as arrests, airstrikes continue
The UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Monday called for Member States to urge the military leadership in Myanmar to respect the will and needs of its own people, as risks to regional stability grow. Ahead of 1 February – marking **two years since the military overturned and arbitrarily detained members of the democratically elected civilian Government** , including President **U Win Myint** and State Counsellor **Daw Aung San Suu Kyi** – the Secretary-General, in a statement issued by his Spokesperson, raised several concerns. Tweet URL > Wednesday marks two years since the Myanmar military overturned & > arbitrarily detained members of the democratically elected civilian > Government. @antonioguterres continues to stand in solidarity with the > people of Myanmar. Full statement 👇 > https://t.co/OXTaOCSdhp > > UN Spokesperson > > UN_Spokesperson > > January 30, 2023 He also condemned all forms of violence as the multidimensional crisis in Myanmar continues to deteriorate and fuel serious regional implications. ## **Imprisonment, aerial bombardment** Drawing attention to the military's stated intention to hold elections, he highlighted intensifying aerial bombardment and burning of civilian houses, along with ongoing arrests, intimidation and harassment of political leaders, civil society actors and journalists. In this vein, he said **without conditions permitting the people of Myanmar to freely exercise their political rights, "the proposed polls risk exacerbating instability."** He said he continued to stand in solidarity with the Burmese people and to support to their democratic aspirations for an inclusive, peaceful and just society, alongside the protection of all communities, including the mainly Muslim Rohingya minority. In this regard, he said "the **United Nations is committed to staying in Myanmar** and addressing the multiple vulnerabilities arising from the military's actions since February 2021." However, this **requires full and unhindered access to all affected communities** as well as prioritizing the safety and security of UN agencies and humanitarian partners, he added. ## **Security Council resolution** In light of these and other issues, he **welcomed the** **21 December 2022 adoption** **ofSecurity Council ****resolution 2669** **(2022) as an important step** and underlined the urgency for strengthened international unity. It demands an immediate end to violence, increased restraint on all sides, and the release of those arbitrarily detained. As such, his Special Envoy Noeleen Heyzer will coordinate closely with the new Special Envoy of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Chair to engage intensively with all relevant parties in Myanmar **to achieve an end to the violence and to support a return to democracy**.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

1
Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, has applied for U.S. tourist visa

Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, has applied for U.S. tourist visa

 Global
2
Space rocks reveal surprising origin of Earth's life ingredients

Space rocks reveal surprising origin of Earth's life ingredients

 United Kingdom
3
Hubble captures stunning view of turbulent cosmic Tarantula: Check it out

Hubble captures stunning view of turbulent cosmic Tarantula: Check it out

 Global
4
The Rise of Smart Cities: Technology Transforming Urban Development
Blog

The Rise of Smart Cities: Technology Transforming Urban Development

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Sewage to Solution: Innovations in Wastewater Treatment

Building a Better Tomorrow: The Future of Urban Development

A Drop of Hope: The Connection Between Water and Sustainable Development

The Power of H2O: Water and Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023