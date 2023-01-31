Two years on from Myanmar military coup, UN chief stresses international unity, as arrests, airstrikes continue
UN News | Updated: 31-01-2023 04:03 IST | Created: 31-01-2023 04:03 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Paris' Eiffel Tower lights up with slogans in solidarity with Iranians
Germany exploring trilateral gas solidarity deal with Italy, Switzerland
Security Council: UN rights official raises concerns over Ukraine religious freedoms
Colombo is to express India's solidarity with Sri Lanka during these difficult moments: EAM S Jaishankar.
Russia strongly supports reform of UN Security Council: Lavrov