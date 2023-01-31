Influence of Gandhi on world will never be forgotten, says US Congressman Krishnamoorthi

The influence of Mahatma Gandhi on the world, including the United States, will never be forgotten, an Indian-American Congressman has said.

"Seventy-five years ago today, Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated. His leadership and devotion for a free and independent India helped inspire other non-violent movements around the world, including here in the US," India-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said on Monday.

"His influence on the world will never be forgotten," he added.

The New York Times on Monday carried out a feature story on the life and legacy of Gandhi.

"Known as the father of Indian independence, his concept of non-violent resistance to fight injustice has inspired political movements around the world," the daily wrote.

India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu paid floral tributes to Gandhi at his statue near the Indian Embassy here. "On his Punya Thithi, paid homage to #MahatmaGandhi. Tributes to the brave freedom fighters of #India who sacrificed their lives for the nation," he tweeted.

Consul General Somnath Ghosh too paid tributes to the father of the nation on Martyrs' Day at Gandhi Memorial in Skokie, Illinois. Later, he addressed a group of seniors assembled to pay tributes to Gandhi at Metropolitan Asian Family Service in Chicago.

