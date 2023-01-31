Left Menu

President Murmu reaches Parliament House to address joint sitting of two Houses

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2023 11:07 IST | Created: 31-01-2023 11:05 IST
President Droupadi Murmu (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
President Droupadi Murmu reached Parliament House on Monday morning in a ceremonial procession to address the joint sitting of the two Houses ahead of the Budget Session.

This will be President Murmu's first address to the joint sitting of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha members after assuming office last July.

Soon after taking oath, she delivered an acceptance speech in the Central Hall of Parliament.

According to convention, the president addresses members of the two Houses in Central Hall at the beginning of the year's first Parliament session.

Her cavalcade drove down Raisina Hills along with the horse-mounted President's Bodyguards. She was received by Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other dignitaries.

