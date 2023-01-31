Left Menu

India sees GDP growth slowing to 6%-6.8% in 2023/24 -govt survey

The government's annual Economic Survey report said its baseline scenario for growth for 2023/24 was 6.5%, with nominal growth, which accounts for inflation, forecast at 11%. The survey, tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in parliament ahead of the annual budget on Wednesday, is mainly the government's review of how the economy fared in the past year.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2023 13:15 IST | Created: 31-01-2023 13:09 IST
India sees GDP growth slowing to 6%-6.8% in 2023/24 -govt survey
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India on Tuesday forecast its economy will grow 6% to 6.8% in the financial year starting on April 1, down from 7% projected for the current year, as a global slowdown is likely to hurt exports. The government's annual Economic Survey report said its baseline scenario for growth for 2023/24 was 6.5%, with nominal growth, which accounts for inflation, forecast at 11%.

The survey, tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in parliament ahead of the annual budget on Wednesday, is mainly the government's review of how the economy fared in the past year. India's economy has rebounded since the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Russia-Ukraine conflict has triggered inflationary pressures and prompted central banks, including India's, to reverse ultra-loose monetary policy adopted during the pandemic.

The survey said the pace of price increases is not high enough to deter private consumption or low enough to weaken investment, even though it remained above the central bank's inflation target in 2022/23. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, has applied for U.S. tourist visa

Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, has applied for U.S. tourist visa

 Global
2
Space rocks reveal surprising origin of Earth's life ingredients

Space rocks reveal surprising origin of Earth's life ingredients

 United Kingdom
3
Hubble captures stunning view of turbulent cosmic Tarantula: Check it out

Hubble captures stunning view of turbulent cosmic Tarantula: Check it out

 Global
4
The Rise of Smart Cities: Technology Transforming Urban Development
Blog

The Rise of Smart Cities: Technology Transforming Urban Development

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Sewage to Solution: Innovations in Wastewater Treatment

Building a Better Tomorrow: The Future of Urban Development

A Drop of Hope: The Connection Between Water and Sustainable Development

The Power of H2O: Water and Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023