MP: "I'll no longer wait, will open cow sheds in liquor shops", says Uma Bharti on new liquor policy

BJP leader Uma Bharti lashed out at the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) government in the state and said she will open cow shelters in liquor shops if the government does not announce a new liquor policy by February 1.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Uma Bharti (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
BJP leader Uma Bharti lashed out at the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) government in the state and said she will open cow sheds in liquor shops if the government does not announce a new liquor policy soon. "CM had told me that he will announce the new liquor policy on January 31. I'll no longer wait for the new liquor policy but, day after tomorrow, I'll open cow shelters in liquor shops. I appeal to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister to come out of the role of 'sevak' and become 'prashasak'," said the BJP leader.

Uma Bharti also stated that it was no big deal to win the elections but the purpose was to serve the people and address relevant issues. She said, "In a democracy, if there is a choice between bad and very bad, people choose the bad and the bad forms the government. It is not a big deal to win elections and stay in power, but form a healthy society, provide protection to women, and ensure a bright future for children."

Notably, ahead of the introduction of the new liquor policy, Bharti will be staying at Panchmukhi Hanuman and Durga temple located in Ayodhya Nagar locality in the state capital Bhopal demanding the policy be made more stringent. Notably, a liquor shop is situated in front of the above-mentioned temple in the city.

"The one to be destroyed is in front (liquor shop), the one from whom to gain power is behind (temple). I have come here because I had a lot of trouble. There is a temple of Goddess Durga and Lord Hanuman but in front of it just 50 metres away there is a liquor shop and bar," Bharti said on Saturday. "On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti when it was time of Navratri on October 2, 2022, a group of a few women had taken out a march against liquor sale. During this, the state government had made the announcement that they would consult on liquor policy and also said about revenue that would not consider it as a huge basis for recovery. The government also said that they had understood the problem of women and also would try to find a way for bars," she said.

"I have full faith in CM Chouhan, but there is fear that those whom the government consulted may not have created any trouble. Now, I will hear on January 31, what decision has the government taken in the New Liquor Policy," she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

 India
