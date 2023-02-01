Left Menu

Will expose BMC's "COVID ki KAMAI": BJP leader Kirit Somaiya

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya hit out at Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Wednesday, threatening to expose "COVID ki KAMAI", informing that he would be meeting Labour Minister Suresh Khade at Mantralaya Mumbai to submit detail complaint in this regard.

ANI | Updated: 01-02-2023 09:53 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 09:53 IST
BJP leader Kirit Somaiya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Hitting out at Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya on Wednesday said he will expose "one more scam of the BMC" later in the day. Taking to Twitter, the BJP leader said, "COVID ki KAMAI" Exposing One more scam of BMC today. 2.30 pm today, I will be meeting Labour Minister Suresh Khade at Mantralaya Mumbai to submit a detailed complaint."

Last month also Somaiya alleged corruption in procuring Remdisivir injections during the Covid-19 pandemic. But, the Maharashtra Lokayukta has exculpated the BMC of any "irregularity" or "non-transparency" in a complaint filed by the BJP leader.

The Lokayukta order stated, "It has not been established and proved by the complainant that there was any corruption in the purchase of injection Remdesivir by the respondents. It is also not proved that there was irregularity and non-transparency in the purchase of this injection by them." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

