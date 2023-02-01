Cabinet approves Union Budget for 2023-24
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2023 10:54 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 10:51 IST
- Country:
- India
The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the Budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 (April 2023 to March 2024), sources said.
Following this, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget in the Lok Sabha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
