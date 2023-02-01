Left Menu

India's G-20 presidency unique opportunity to strengthen its role in world economic order: Sitharaman

Today, I want to assure that Indias G-20 presidency will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive, and action-oriented, he said. India officially assumed the G-20 presidency on December 1.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2023 12:29 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 11:53 IST
India's G-20 presidency unique opportunity to strengthen its role in world economic order: Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo/Sansad TV) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's ongoing presidency of the G-20 grouping is a unique opportunity to strengthen the country's role in the world economic order when countries across the globe are facing various challenges, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday.

Presenting the Budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 in Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said India is steering an ambitious people-centric agenda to address global challenges and to facilitate sustainable economic development.

''In these times of global challenges, the G-20 presidency gives us a unique opportunity to strengthen India's role in the world economic order,'' she said.

''With the theme of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family), we are steering an ambitious people-centric agenda to address global challenges and to facilitate sustainable economic development,'' Sitharaman said.

India assumed the presidency of the influential bloc G-20 at its annual summit in Bali in November with a promise of striving to ensure that the grouping acts as a global prime mover to envision new ideas and accelerate collective action to deal with pressing challenges.

India is hosting a series of events and meetings ahead of the G-20 summit later this year.

''India is taking charge of the G-20 at a time when the world is simultaneously grappling with geopolitical tensions, economic slowdown, rising food and energy prices, and the long-term ill-effects of the pandemic,'' Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the Bali summit.

''At such a time, the world is looking at the G-20 with hope. Today, I want to assure that India's G-20 presidency will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive, and action-oriented,'' he said. India officially assumed the G-20 presidency on December 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Warning: Do not install) OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro get January 2023 security patch and bug fixes

(Warning: Do not install) OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro get January 2023 security patc...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global health at key meeting; Pfizer forecasts weak 2023 sales of COVID products and more

Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global heal...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global health at key meeting; Sanofi to let go of staff at vaccine plants in India as part of review and more

Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global heal...

 Global
4
Galactic Collision: Spectacular three-way smashup caught by telescopes

Galactic Collision: Spectacular three-way smashup caught by telescopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Technology in Preserving Our Water Resources

Water 2.0: The Impact of Technology on Urban Development

From Sewage to Solution: Innovations in Wastewater Treatment

Building a Better Tomorrow: The Future of Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023