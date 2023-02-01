Left Menu

Will be pro-people Union Budget, that will support growth of economy: Karnataka CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the Union Budget 2023 will be a pro-people Budget that will support the growth of the economy.

ANI | Updated: 01-02-2023 12:03 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 12:03 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the Union Budget 2023 will be a "pro-people" budget that will support the growth of the economy Talking to reporters, CM Bommai said, "India's economy is expected to grow at 6.8 per cent. It will be a pro-people budget that will support the growth of the economy."

The Chief Minister also stated that it would be a budget without any burden "It will be a pro-people budget with priority given to different sectors in the country. If the country's economy gets a boost, every citizen will get the benefit," said Bommai.

This will be the last full Budget of the Modi government in its second term, as the country is scheduled to have the next Lok Sabha election in April-May 2024. As per established tradition, the Finance Minister met the President at the Rashtrapati Bhawan before heading to Parliament to present the Union Budget. This is the fifth budget presentation by Sitharaman.

The budget session of the Parliament began on Tuesday with the President's address, followed by the tabling of the Economic Survey for 2022-23. The formal exercise to prepare the annual Budget for the next financial year (2023-24) commenced on October 10. (ANI)

