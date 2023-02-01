Not just a budget but a gazette of country's inclusive development: Naqvi
Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday hailed the Union budget, saying it has beaten the global economic slowdown and the Bharat bashing brigades propaganda. The Union budget 2023-24 has beaten the global economic slowdown and the Bharat bashing brigades propaganda, and is committed to the countrys inclusive development.
- Country:
- India
Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday hailed the Union budget, saying it has beaten the global economic slowdown and the ''Bharat bashing brigade's propaganda''. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the last full Budget of the second term of the BJP-led NDA government. ''The Union budget 2023-24 has beaten the global economic slowdown and the Bharat bashing brigade's propaganda, and is committed to the country's inclusive development. This is not just a budget, but a gazette of the country's inclusive development and empowerment,'' Naqvi said. The former Union minister also said it is due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's far-sighted leadership that the country's economy has not been affected despite challenges.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Naqvi
- brigade
- Narendra Modi's
- Mukhtar Abbas
- Union
- Nirmala Sitharaman
- Bharat
ALSO READ
Pune fire brigade officer injured after kite string cuts his neck
147 candidates suffer injuries in physical tests during Mumbai Fire Brigade recruitment drive
147 candidates suffer injuries in physical tests during Mumbai Fire Brigade recruitment drive
PM Narendra Modi's initiative to name islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees will ensure they are remembered forever: HM Amit Shah.