Not just a budget but a gazette of country's inclusive development: Naqvi

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday hailed the Union budget, saying it has beaten the global economic slowdown and the ''Bharat bashing brigade's propaganda''. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the last full Budget of the second term of the BJP-led NDA government. ''The Union budget 2023-24 has beaten the global economic slowdown and the Bharat bashing brigade's propaganda, and is committed to the country's inclusive development. This is not just a budget, but a gazette of the country's inclusive development and empowerment,'' Naqvi said. The former Union minister also said it is due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's far-sighted leadership that the country's economy has not been affected despite challenges.

