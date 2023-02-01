Left Menu

Budget 2023-24 gives 'nirasha' instead of 'asha' to people of India: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said the Union Budget for 2023-24 has given nirasha despair instead of asha hope to people of the country. He also claimed that the budget further increases inflation and unemployment. The BJPs budget further increases inflation and unemployment.

PTI | Lucnow | Updated: 01-02-2023 13:52 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 13:33 IST
Budget 2023-24 gives 'nirasha' instead of 'asha' to people of India: Akhilesh
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said the Union Budget for 2023-24 has given ''nirasha'' (despair) instead of ''asha'' (hope) to people of the country. He also claimed that the budget further increases inflation and unemployment. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 in Lok Sabha on Wednesday and said it hopes to build on the foundation of the previous budget and blue print for India@100. ''The BJP is completing a decade of its budgets, but when it did not give anything to the public earlier, what will it give now?'' Yadav tweeted in Hindi. ''The BJP's budget further increases inflation and unemployment. It does not give 'asha' but 'nirasha' to farmers, labourers, youth, women, professionals and the business class. This budget is for the benefit of a few rich people,'' he added. PTI ABN SRY SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Warning: Do not install) OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro get January 2023 security patch and bug fixes

(Warning: Do not install) OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro get January 2023 security patc...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global health at key meeting; Pfizer forecasts weak 2023 sales of COVID products and more

Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global heal...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global health at key meeting; Sanofi to let go of staff at vaccine plants in India as part of review and more

Health News Roundup: Under-funded WHO seeks 'reinforced' role in global heal...

 Global
4
Galactic Collision: Spectacular three-way smashup caught by telescopes

Galactic Collision: Spectacular three-way smashup caught by telescopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Technology in Preserving Our Water Resources

Water 2.0: The Impact of Technology on Urban Development

From Sewage to Solution: Innovations in Wastewater Treatment

Building a Better Tomorrow: The Future of Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023