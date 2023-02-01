Budget 2023-24 gives 'nirasha' instead of 'asha' to people of India: Akhilesh
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said the Union Budget for 2023-24 has given nirasha despair instead of asha hope to people of the country. He also claimed that the budget further increases inflation and unemployment. The BJPs budget further increases inflation and unemployment.
- Country:
- India
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said the Union Budget for 2023-24 has given ''nirasha'' (despair) instead of ''asha'' (hope) to people of the country. He also claimed that the budget further increases inflation and unemployment. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 in Lok Sabha on Wednesday and said it hopes to build on the foundation of the previous budget and blue print for India@100. ''The BJP is completing a decade of its budgets, but when it did not give anything to the public earlier, what will it give now?'' Yadav tweeted in Hindi. ''The BJP's budget further increases inflation and unemployment. It does not give 'asha' but 'nirasha' to farmers, labourers, youth, women, professionals and the business class. This budget is for the benefit of a few rich people,'' he added. PTI ABN SRY SRY
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hindi
- Nirmala Sitharaman
- Samajwadi Party
- Akhilesh Yadav
- Lok Sabha
ALSO READ
Hindi version of Telugu hit 'Akhanda' to arrive in theatres on Jan 20
BRS workers' Hindi chant pitches KCR as national leader
Necessary to keep alive Hindi, other Indian languages for country's integrity: NHRC chief
CBI registers FIR against former president of Dakshin Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha over financial irregularities
In a first, SSC to conduct multi-tasking staff exams in 13 regional languages in addition to English, Hindi