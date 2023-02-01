AIADMK and the NDA, questions ahead of bypoll in TN

Whether or not Tamil Nadu's principal opposition AIADMK is part of the BJP-led NDA became a topic of discussion on Wednesday as a party banner with a new nomenclature surfaced and the original name, the National Democratic Alliance figured later, leading to questions in social media on the status of the alliance.

BJP leaders' names and images could not be found on the official AIADMK banner in Erode, where the candidate for the upcoming bypoll was announced and an office for election purpose was inaugurated. Interestingly, a new name 'Desiya Jananayaga Murpokku Koottani', (National Democratic Progressive Alliance) was featured on the banner.

While it led to speculation on whether or not the AIADMK continued to be part of the NDA, the original name, National Democratic Alliance reappeared on the banner.

The changes and the reasons behind it became the topic of discussion on social media as questions and counter-questions on the status of NDA in Tamil Nadu seemed unending.

The banner had the images of party founder M G Ramachandran, late chief minister J Jayalalithaa and other leaders. The AIADMK's reaction on the issue could not be ascertained despite several attempts.

In the meanwhile, former chief minister O Panneerselvam, who continues to claim that he is the party Coordinator, the top position, fielded a candidate Senthil Murugan for the February 27 Erode (East) bypoll.

Matters related to AIADMK issues, vis-a-vis claims of K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam, are before the Supreme Court.

Earlier in the day, the AIADMK's former lawmaker and Erode Urban district MGR Mandram secretary K S Thennarasu was named as party candidate for the bypoll by interim general secretary Palaniswami.

The BJP is yet to categorically state if it supports the AIADMK nominee or Panneerselvam's candidate, though it had given clear indications of supporting the main opposition party. Panneerselvam has said that he would withdraw his nominee from the race if the saffron party is to contest the bypoll.

Following the day's developments, BJP sources said Tamil Nadu unit party chief K Annamalai has rushed to Delhi to brief top leaders.

The bypoll to the Erode (East) constituency is scheduled to be held on February 27 and counting will take place on March 2.

