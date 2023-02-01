Left Menu

Message and thrust of Union Budget is job creation: Sushil Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2023 21:56 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 21:56 IST
Message and thrust of Union Budget is job creation: Sushil Modi
The message and thrust of this Union Budget is job creation, Senior BJP leader Sushil Modi said on Wednesday, adding his party will hold townhalls and press conferences to spread the word about the pro-people measures announced by the finance minister.

In a video interview with PTI, Modi said this budget emphasises on capital expenditure which has a multiplier effect on economy, and not doles which have led to inflation across the globe.

Modi, who is coordinating a BJP task force to publicise the Union Budget, said BJP chief ministers will hold press conferences in their states on Thursday, and Union ministers will hold pressers in 50 cities across the country on Saturday.

''The message and thrust of this Union Budget is job creation...and it can be done through two ways -- manufacturing and capital expenditure on creating infrastructure. And capital expenditure has a multiplier effect on economy by generating employment,'' Modi said.

On a question on reducing allocation to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, Modi said it is a demand-driven programme and more funds will be allocated if there is demand.

''There is no question of reducing allocation in social sectors, social sectors are our top priority,'' Modi said, adding that health and education are responsibility of both the Centre and the state.

Responding to the question on states complaining about reducing allocation to them, Modi said they should be clear about their priorities, by distributing freebies they make their economic situation grim. Then they cannot come to the Centre for seeking funds and special packages, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

