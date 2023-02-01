Budget disappointing, Bihar neglected: Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday termed the Union budget "disappointing" and alleged that the state was "neglected" with no attention having been paid to demands such as special status and a special package of Rs 20,000 crore.

Kumar, who was away in the north Bihar district of Supaul for his 'Samadhan Yatra', came out with a written statement on the budget, upon return to the state capital, late in the evening.

"The budget is disappointing and lacks vision. Every year, the priorities of the budget are changed and these remain unfulfilled because of a loss of focus and lack of sufficient funds," said the JD(U) leader, who dumped the BJP in August last year and has since been pitching for a "united opposition" for the Lok Sabha polls next year.

He said, "Bihar has been once again neglected and our demand for special status has been ignored. Inclusive growth will remain a distant dream unless poor states are developed." Kumar also rued that the special package, the request for which was made by the state at the pre-budget meeting of state finance ministers, was ignored.

"There is no concrete roadmap for employment generation. Borrowing limit for states has not been increased even though a memorandum to the effect had been submitted (to the Centre)," he added.

The longest-serving chief minister of Bihar also berated the seven priorities that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke of in her budget, giving these the name 'Saptarshi'.

"This is just repackaging of existing central schemes," Kumar said dismissively, and claimed the seven priorities "follow the pattern of saat nishchay (seven resolves) that we introduced in 2016 as the guiding principle of schemes to be introduced and implemented by the government in the state".

He added that schemes under 'Saptarshi' have been announced "without adequate funding provisions".

Meanwhile, Kumar's key aide and state finance minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary came out with a strongly worded statement.

"None of the demands I had raised during the pre-budget meeting with Sitharaman have been met. This budget is anti-poor and goes against the interests of Bihar. The people of the state will give a befitting reply to BJP for this," said Chaudhary, a senior JD(U) leader.

"States will be allowed to borrow less as a result of the cap announced in the budget while having to contend with additional burden in the name of centrally sponsored schemes. This is insensitive," he fumed.

"Bihar, which has been growing at a rate of more than 10 per cent, against national average of seven per cent, has got nothing from this budget. To keep the growth rate, we needed assistance like interest-free loans from the Centre for investments in infrastructure etc. The budget is silent on that," he added. Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, reacting to the Union budget, said the BJP government at the Centre has once again "cheated the people of Bihar".

He alleged that promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi remained unfulfilled. "When the BJP came to power at the Centre in 2014, the Narendra Modi government had promised that farmers' income would double, they promised to provide 80 crore jobs by 2022. Now, the year 2023 has arrived but their habits of 'jumlebaazi' did not go," he tweeted.

"Bihar has given 100 per cent MPs to BJP and its alliance partners, but they have cheated the people of Bihar," the RJD leader added.

Echoing a similar view, Bihar Congress chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh, termed the Union budget 'very disappointing'. "The budget is for rich people only. There is nothing for the poor. There is nothing for middle or small-level traders. Overall, the entire budget is very disappointing," he said.

Senior BJP leader Sushil Modi, on the other hand, praised the budget, saying that it will provide a strong impetus to growth, especially in Bihar.

"Bihar will get its share of Rs 1.7 lakh crore from the Centre's tax collection in the current fiscal. The state will get additional assistance of Rs 13,000 crore from the Union government without any interest. Besides, the state will get maximum benefit under the PM Awas Yojna (PMAY)," he said.

