U.S. opens embassy in Solomon Islands, Blinken says

The United States opened an embassy in the Solomon Islands on Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, as Washington seeks to boost diplomatic relations in the Pacific as a counter to China.

Opening the embassy in Honiara "symbolizes a renewal of our relationship and underlines the strength of our commitment to our bilateral relations, the people of Solomon Islands, and our partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region," Blinken said in a statement.

