U.S. opens embassy in Solomon Islands, Blinken says
Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2023 22:44 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 22:44 IST
The United States opened an embassy in the Solomon Islands on Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, as Washington seeks to boost diplomatic relations in the Pacific as a counter to China.
Opening the embassy in Honiara "symbolizes a renewal of our relationship and underlines the strength of our commitment to our bilateral relations, the people of Solomon Islands, and our partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region," Blinken said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Australia concerned over long-term Chinese security presence in Solomon islands
FACTBOX-California rampage is the latest mass shooting in the United States
U.S. opens embassy in Solomon Islands, Blinken says
US opens embassy in Solomon Islands to counter China
U.S. opens embassy in Solomon Islands, Blinken says