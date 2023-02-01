Left Menu

RSS neither right wing nor left wing, we are nationalist: Dattatreya Hosabale

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Dattatreya Hosabale on Wednesday said the organisation works in the interest of the nation without any political inclination. The Sangh is only going to work in the interest of the nation, Hosabale said.He was speaking on the topic Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow organised by the Ekatm Manavdarshan Anusandhan Evam Vikas Pratishthan at the Birla Auditorium her.He said all the people living in India are Hindus because their forefathers were Hindus.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-02-2023 23:19 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 23:19 IST
RSS neither right wing nor left wing, we are nationalist: Dattatreya Hosabale
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Dattatreya Hosabale on Wednesday said the organisation works in the interest of the nation without any political inclination. ''We are neither right wing nor left wing. We are nationalist. The Sangh is only going to work in the interest of the nation,'' Hosabale said.

He was speaking on the topic 'Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow' organised by the Ekatm Manavdarshan Anusandhan Evam Vikas Pratishthan at the Birla Auditorium her.

He said all the people living in India are Hindus because their forefathers were Hindus. ''Their methods of worship may be different, but they all have the same DNA.'' He said India can lead the world by becoming a 'Vishwa Guru' only with collective efforts of all.

He said the Sangh considers all religions and sects of India as one. ''People can do organisation's work while retaining their sect. The Sangh is not rigid. It is flexible,'' he added.

He also spoke on the Constitution, and said even a good Constitution cannot do anything if those in charge of implementing are bad. Hosabale said the RSS played a role in the establishment of democracy in the country which finds mention in the write-ups of foreign journalists. Former chief minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje, former BJP state president Mahesh Chandra Sharma, Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria were also present in the programme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb's NIRISS back to full scientific operations after suffering software glitch

Webb's NIRISS back to full scientific operations after suffering software gl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Italy eases anti-COVID measures for travellers from China; Novo Nordisk launches 'strong' guidance, warns of supply constraints and more

Health News Roundup: Italy eases anti-COVID measures for travellers from Chi...

 Global
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta for Nord CE

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta for Nord CE

India
4
Stunning NASA photo reveals mesa-like landforms on Mars

Stunning NASA photo reveals mesa-like landforms on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Solving Water Crises with the Help of Technology

The Rise of Artificial Intelligence: Navigating the Future with AI

Preserving Our Water for Tomorrow: The Technological Revolution in Water Resource Management

Water 2.0: The Impact of Technology on Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023