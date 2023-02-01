Left Menu

Biden attorney: no classified documents found in search of Delaware beach house

Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2023 23:33 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 23:33 IST
The Department of Justice's search for classified documents at President Joe Biden's beach house in Rehoboth, Delaware has concluded and no materials with classified markings were found, his personal attorney said on Wednesday.

The search took place from 8:30 a.m. to noon in coordination and cooperation with Biden's legal advisors, attorney Bob Bauer said in a statement, and the department took "for further review some materials and handwritten notes that appear to relate to his time as Vice President."

