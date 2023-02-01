Budget 2023-24 will only immerse India in debt: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia called the Union Budget 2023-24 a ''jumla'' and said it would only immerse India in debt, while labelling the exercise as ''dangerous for the country''.

Talking to PTI, Sisodia, who is also the finance minister of Delhi, said the budget will add a debt of Rs 15 lakh crore.

He also said that despite paying the highest income tax, Delhi has been getting Rs 325 crore from central taxes, which comes to only Rs 611 per person.

''Today's budget is dangerous for the country. Many budgets just depress people and this is one of those. In the long term, this will be a very dangerous budget as it will just push India in debt,'' he told PTI.

Earlier in the day, during a press conference, Sisodia labelled the budget as ''jumla'' and said that it will only benefit the superrich.

''We all know that the BJP has made terms like ''acche din'' a jumla. The budget by the BJP-led Centre is nothing but a jumla. We have heard many such jumlas in the past -- like introduction of bullet trains or the promise of doubling farmers' income or creating 60 lakh jobs,'' he said.

Alleging that the budget will further immerse the country in debt, he said the Centre had a debt of Rs 53 lakh crore till 2014 and during two successive terms of the BJP-led NDA government, the country came under a debt of Rs 150 lakh crore and ''this budget will further immerse the country under additional Rs 15 lakh crore debt''.

''When the government increases the loan amount, economy only goes down and it can never come up again. When loan amount increases, it starts a vicious cycle of inflation and unemployment and only this will happen,'' he stressed.

The budget is ''disappointing'' for Delhiites, he said, adding that only Rs 325 crore was allocated for the national capital under the subhead of grant in lieu of taxes even though Delhi pays income tax of more than Rs 1.75 lakh crore. The amount of Rs 325 crore has remained unchanged for the last 22 years, Sisodia claimed.

''For Delhi it's a budget with no benefits. We pay Rs 1.78 lakh crore as tax but in return we are allocated Rs 325 crore only. Rest of the states get 42 per cent of the central taxes and Delhi gets only Rs 325 crore. Delhi is always treated badly. This is not only with the Aam Aadmi Party government. This has been the situation since 2001. Twenty-two years have passed but we get the same amount. This is injustice to Delhi,'' he said.

The Centre gives only Rs 611 per person to Delhi, he said. ''However, it gives Rs 64,524 crore to Maharashtra (Rs 4,963 per person), Rs 80,183 crore to MP (Rs 9,216 per person) and Rs 37,252 crore to Karnataka (Rs 5,247 per person). Delhi gets the lowest across India,'' he said. The deputy chief minister also rued that even though municipal corporations of other states get funds from the Centre, the MCD does not get any such funds.

''MCD has again been left high and dry with zero allocation. Neither it got any funds during the tenure of BJP, nor now,'' he said.

He claimed that the budget had nothing to offer for employment generation or controlling inflation and opined that it ''only had announcements for the superrich''.

Sisodia also claimed that the health and education budgets had been slashed.

''The FM was saying this is a budget for inclusive growth but if it won't spend on education and health, how is it inclusive? There has been no announcement of building a new hospital despite there being a shortage of doctors per person in the country. The situation is worse than even poorer nations.

''They have decreased health budget from 2.2 per cent to 1.98 per cent. If you ask about education to any leader from the Centre, they say they have brought the National Education Policy. The NEP talks about allocating six per cent of the GDP to education. Leave aside six per cent, the allocation has been decreased from 2.64 to 2.5 per cent. Then they beat the drum for introducing the NEP,'' he said. They (BJP) talk about inclusive growth but unemployment is not an agenda for them, the deputy CM said. ''Today the unemployment rate in the country has reached 8.3 per cent, and in the urban areas, 10 per cent of people are jobless. They promised that they will bring 60 lakhs employment opportunities but nothing happened. There is no vision in this budget to address the issue of unemployment. What kind of budget is this,'' said Sisodia. The deputy CM said this budget will only benefit a few private investors, not 'aam aadmi'.

"Countries across the world that were struggling to manage their economy took it as a challenge and increased their consumption. When consumption is increased, production and employment increase along with that. But the Central government has failed to understand this," he said. He added that the government is boasting about the tax rebates offered in the budget. ''Only four per cent of people pay taxes in India, and of this, only 10 per cent use the scheme they are boasting about. This means that only 0.4 per cent of people will get a rebate of Rs 50,000. This is being considered a big achievement by the Central government. Besides the token tax relief to a very small section of taxpayers, there is nothing in this budget for the common man,'' he said.

Sisodia claimed there was no mention or allocation of funds for any innovative scheme to support women, farmers or the youth.

''They say that the budget will give a boost to infrastructure, but let me tell you that building airports will not bring employment opportunities,'' he said.

Sisodia said that only the superrich will benefit from this budget. ''The wealth owned by the 21 billionaires of the country is equal to that of 70 crores of Indians. The budget has nothing to offer to those 70 crore people of the country,'' he said. The deputy chief minister said people were expecting that the budget would provide relief from inflation. ''No announcement was made regarding this. This will only create new and bigger challenges for the upcoming generations. There is no roadmap for paying back these debts,'' he added.

