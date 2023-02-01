Union Budget 2023: Odisha CM hails some key announcements, criticises a few others

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday gave a measured response to the Union budget, hailing a few key announcements but also criticising some other points. While sharing the response over budget, CM Patnaik said that the budget has some good aspects which need to be appreciated and there are some concerns which need to be looked into and addressed.

"Good steps are increased capital investment, support to drinking water initiatives and increasing rural housing. These will accelerate growth as well as have a social impact in rural areas. I also welcome the Prime Minister's thrust on millets. 'Odisha Millet Mission' is a pioneering initiative in the country and I am happy that millets have been given importance in the Budget," CM Patnaik said. "The focus on new world technologies like artificial intelligence is also appreciable. These are some of the good aspects of the Budget. The focus on primitive tribal groups is a welcome step," he added.

Denouncing some budget declarations, he said, "I have concerns regarding the drastic reduction of funds for MGNREGS. This will hit the poor people. The reduction in the food security budget along with a reduction in procurement will hit the poor people as well as farmers. About 80 thousand crores were spent on procurement in 2021-22 while only about 60 thousand crores are kept in this budget. This will cause serious problems in selling crops at Minimum Support Price." "While in 2021-22 an amount of Rupees 2 lakh crores was spent under National Food Security, in this budget only 1.37 lakh crore is kept for this purpose. There has been a decrease or no growth in health and education sectors," he added.

Hitting out at state Bharatiya Janata Party leader, CM further said, "I hope that state BJP leaders will stop misleading the people of the state on Ayushman Bharat Yojana. The budget provision for Ayushman Bharat 'PMJAY' is Rs 7,200 crores for the entire country among which alone Odisha spends almost Rs 2,400 crores on Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) in private facilities." "If we include Government facilities it would be around Rs 6,000 crores annually. Health is an important priority for our State and we believe in investing and in sincere efforts," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the "first budget of Amrit Kaal" and said it would lay a strong foundation for building a developed India. The Prime Minister said that the budget gives priority to the deprived and will fulfil the dreams of the aspirational society, the farmers and the middle class.

"The first budget of Amrit Kaal will build a strong foundation for building a developed India. It gives priority to the deprived. This budget will fulfil the dreams of an aspirational society including poor people, middle-class people, and farmers. I congratulate Nirmala Sitharaman and his team for this historic budget," PM Modi said in a televised address. Prime Minister Modi underlined the government's efforts to enhance the lives of women.

"The government has taken several steps to make the lives of women, in rural and urban areas, easy. Women's self-help groups will further enhance them. Special savings scheme will be started empowering women in households," the PM said. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2023 today in Lok Sabha. This was the third time in a row that the government presented the budget in a paperless form.

Highlights of the budget presented by the Union Finance Minister included significant incentives under the new income tax regime. The IT rebate limit in the new regime has been increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh and the new tax regime will be the default tax regime, the Finance Minister said.

Capital expenditure outlay has been increased by 33 per cent to Rs 10 lakh crore, accounting for 3.3 per cent of the GDP. (ANI)

