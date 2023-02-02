Gujarat couple held from Delhi for duping man by impersonating friend on WhatsApp

The cybercrime police here on Wednesday nabbed a Gujarat couple from Delhi for allegedly duping people by creating fake WhatsApp accounts of their friends by using photos downloaded from social media platforms, officials said.

They said Rakshit (35) and Neha Patel (32), natives of Vadodara in Gujarat, were arrested based on a complaint filed in May 2020 by a Gurugram resident who had alleged they cheated him of Rs 50,000.

The couple were produced in a city court on Wednesday which sent them to three-day police remand.

Police said Rakshit used to work as a visa agent, but he allegedly started duping people four years ago with the help of a friend. Later, he also roped in his wife.

The complainant alleged that he received a message on WhatsApp from an account, which had one of his friends' photo as the display picture, on May 5 2020 asking for Rs 50,000 for the treatment of a critically ill relative. Trusting him, the complainant transferred the money to a bank account mentioned in the message only to find out later he had been had duped.

An FIR was registered on the basis of his complaint. Police identified the couple as accused, and found that they kept moving from one place to another to evade arrest. ''Once, they were traced to Almora but by the our team reached there they had already left. Recently, they came to Delhi and were staying in a hotel. Our team nabbed the couple from there Tuesday night. ''We are questioning them after taking them on a three-day police remand. We hope that many cases will be solved during the interrogation,'' said Inspector Jasvir Singh, SHO of cybercrime police station, east.

