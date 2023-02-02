Left Menu

Rugby-WRU announces plans to include more women on board

In a BBC Wales documentary aired in January, several former female WRU employees made allegations about comments and behaviour that they said were sexist and discriminatory. The WRU said in a statement that it will vote on plans to ensure that the composition of its board should include at least five women out of 12 members and that its skill-set should be significantly more diverse.

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) put forward plans on Wednesday to change the composition of its board to include at least five women after the body faced allegations of sexism and misogyny. In a BBC Wales documentary aired in January, several former female WRU employees made allegations about comments and behaviour that they said were sexist and discriminatory.

The WRU said in a statement that it will vote on plans to ensure that the composition of its board should include at least five women out of 12 members and that its skill-set should be significantly more diverse. "The onus is on us to explain to members the benefits of the proposals we are making, and we will do so, but I also think members will understand the necessity of what we are trying to achieve," WRU chair Ieuan Evans said.

"We are asking members to allow us to make significant changes to our constitution, which they won't do lightly and rightly so. "But we must also be wholly transparent about the scale of change necessary to ensure the survival of Welsh rugby."

Under the plans either the WRU CEO or independent WRU Chair will also be expected to be female. The proposal will be voted on at an extraordinary general meeting by March 26 at the latest.

