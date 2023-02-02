Russia may stop officials taking holidays abroad - media

Russian legislators will discuss a request by one of President Vladimir Putin's closest allies to ban officials from taking foreign holidays during wartime, domestic media cited a senior parliamentarian as saying on Wednesday. Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the powerful Wagner Group private army, said it was unacceptable that officials and parliamentarians were vacationing in countries hostile to Russia.

Vasily Piskaryov, head of the committee on security and anti-corruption in the State Duma or lower chamber of parliament, said legislators would take a look at whether changes should be made. "This initiative ... certainly deserves attention," Tass cited him as telling reporters. Prigozhin made the request in a letter to Piskaryov that the Wagner Group made public.

The Ukrainian government, trying to clamp down on corruption, has banned officials from travelling abroad unless they had formal permission.

