Brazil's senators re-elect Pacheco as Senate leader
Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2023 02:56 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 02:56 IST
Brazilian senators on Wednesday re-elected Rodrigo Pacheco as Senate leader, who will now have another term of two years.
Pacheco received 49 votes, which is more than the 41 he needed to get re-elected. His main rival in the race, Rogerio Marinho, got 32 votes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Senate
- Brazilian
- Rodrigo Pacheco
- Pacheco
- Rogerio Marinho
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Entertainment News Roundup: U.S. Senate panel to hold Jan. 24 hearing on ticket industry issues; Porn actor Ron Jeremy found mentally incompetent to stand trial for rape and more
U.S. Senate panel to hold Jan. 24 hearing on ticket industry issues
Entertainment News Roundup: U.S. Senate panel to hold Jan. 24 hearing on ticket industry issues; Porn actor Ron Jeremy found mentally incompetent to stand trial for rape and more
Entertainment News Roundup: U.S. Senate panel to hold Jan. 24 hearing on ticket industry issues; Cardi B given second chance by judge for community service hours and more
Brazilians work to restore relics damaged in Congress riot