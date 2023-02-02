Biden, McCarthy had frank, straightforward talk in debt meeting -White House
Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2023 04:08 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 04:08 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden and Republican House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy had a "frank and straightforward dialogue" on raising U.S. government borrowing limits on Wednesday, and agreed to continue their talks, the White House said.
"The President welcomes a separate discussion with congressional leaders about how to reduce the deficit and control the national debt while continuing to grow the economy," the White House said in a statement on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kevin McCarthy
- U.S.
- House
- Joe Biden
- Republican House of Representatives
- White
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FOCUS-China's BYD takes cautious approach to U.S. in global EV push
Australia to spend $2 billion on 40 U.S. Black Hawk choppers
White House insists debt ceiling be dealt without conditions
Entertainment News Roundup: U.S. Senate panel to hold Jan. 24 hearing on ticket industry issues; Porn actor Ron Jeremy found mentally incompetent to stand trial for rape and more
U.S. Senate panel to hold Jan. 24 hearing on ticket industry issues