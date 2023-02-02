Left Menu

Biden, McCarthy had frank, straightforward talk in debt meeting -White House

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2023 04:08 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden and Republican House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy had a "frank and straightforward dialogue" on raising U.S. government borrowing limits on Wednesday, and agreed to continue their talks, the White House said.

"The President welcomes a separate discussion with congressional leaders about how to reduce the deficit and control the national debt while continuing to grow the economy," the White House said in a statement on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

