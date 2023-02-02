Left Menu

Union Budget only for few rich lobbies that control India: Goa Cong chief

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Amit Patkar on Wednesday gave a thumbs-down to Union Budget, claiming that it did not reflect any willingness on the part of the government to plan for the 'country's growth'.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Patkar. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Amit Patkar on Wednesday gave a thumbs-down to Union Budget, claiming that it did not reflect any willingness on the part of the government to plan for the 'country's growth'. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Patkar said the Budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was nothing but a propaganda piece with an eye on the upcoming Assembly elections in some states and the Lok Sbha polls next year.

"At a time when people are struggling to earn a living, this insensitive and anti-poor government has only given tax exemption to a only a certain section of the population. Poor, unemployed and the marginalised sections have been left to struggle," said Patkar. He added that there was no tax reduction, except in the first-time income tax slab bracket of Rs 3 lakh.

"There is no tax reduction except the first-time income tax slab bracket of Rs 3 lakh. There is also no reduction in indirect taxes. The government also failed to reduce the Gabbar Tax (GST). The common people are reeling under the burden of GST on everyday items such as milk, food products, groceries and medicines, among others," he said. He further claimed that the Budget is only for a few 'rich' people who control India.

"The current government does not work in the interest of the common man. It is unable to understand their pain. The Budget only aims to cater to the interests of a few rich and powerful lobbies that control India," said Patkar. (ANI)

