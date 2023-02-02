Left Menu

Doval meets Blinken, exchanges views on wide range of global and regional issues

Both sides exchanged views on a wide range of global and regional issues of mutual interest and how to further strengthen the India- US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, the Indian Embassy here said in a tweet.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-02-2023 08:55 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 08:55 IST
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during which they exchanged views on a wide range of global and regional issues and discussed deepening the bilateral strategic partnership. Blinken, who has just arrived from a trip to the Middle East, including Israel and Egypt, met Doval on Wednesday. "The United States is expanding cooperation with India to address global challenges," Blinken said in a tweet after the meeting.

''I had a good meeting with Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval today to discuss deepening our strategic partnership," Blinken tweeted.

"Both sides exchanged views on a wide range of global and regional issues of mutual interest and how to further strengthen the #India- US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership," the Indian Embassy here said in a tweet. Doval is leading a high-powered delegation to the US. He also met his American counterpart Jake Sullivan on Tuesday.

During their meeting, India and the United States elevated their strategic partnership with the launch of the initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology or iCET. The discussions held during the visit of Doval form the basis for intensifying India-US cooperation in cutting-edge sectors and are truly reflective of the maturity of a comprehensive and global strategic partnership, the Indian embassy said in a statement on Tuesday.

Doval and Sullivan co-chaired the inaugural iCET meeting at the White House on Tuesday, translating into action the announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden during their meeting in Tokyo in May 2022.

"iCET aims to position the two countries as trusted technology partners by building technology value chains and supporting the co-development and co-production of items. It also aims to address regulatory restrictions, export controls and mobility barriers through a standing mechanism," the embassy said.

During the meeting, the US side also assured support to ease export barriers to India in a few critical areas, including through efforts towards legislative changes.

Emphasis was placed on strengthening linkages between the startup ecosystems and building innovation bridges in key sectors between the two countries, through expos, hackathons and pitching sessions, according to the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

