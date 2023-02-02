Left Menu

Trial in Mumbai triple blasts case starts after 11 years

Eleven years after three blasts claimed 27 lives in Mumbai, the trial in the case began before a special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act MCOCA court here on Thursday.A panch witness -- an official witness -- who was present when doctors removed splinters from the bodies of injured persons was the first to testify before special judge B D Shelke.

Trial in Mumbai triple blasts case starts after 11 years
Eleven years after three blasts claimed 27 lives in Mumbai, the trial in the case began before a special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court here on Thursday.

A panch witness -- an official witness -- who was present when doctors removed splinters from the bodies of injured persons was the first to testify before special judge B D Shelke. Special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam appeared for the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

At least 11 persons are facing trial in the case.

Three powerful blasts ripped through crowded areas in Dadar, Opera House and Zaveri Bazar localities of Mumbai on July 13, 2011, killing 27 people and injuring 127.

The ATS claimed that Yasin Bhatkal, one of the founders of the terrorist organization Indian Mujahideen, was the mastermind of the blasts. The accused are facing charges including criminal conspiracy, murder, attempt to murder, causing hurt under the Indian Penal Code besides offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and MCOCA.

