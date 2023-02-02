Mayawati, Badals meet in Delhi, discuss Lok Sabha polls

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Thursday met Shiromani Akali Dal president Parkash Singh Badal and MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal here, and discussed the upcoming Lok Sabha polls with them.

A statement from the BSP said the leaders met at Mayawati's residence in New Delhi, and discussed strengthening ties and strategies for the 2024 general elections. Both sides agreed that the two parties shall maintain their unity for the polls.

According to the statement, Mayawati said she has ''full confidence'' that the SAD will be able to transfer its votes to the BSP.

The SAD and the BSP had forged an alliance in the recent Punjab Assembly polls. While SAD contested on 97 seats, BSP candidates fought on 20 seats. The SAD won three seats while BSP bagged just one seat in the polls that were swept by the Aam Aadmi Party.

