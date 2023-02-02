14.5 hectares of encroached state land retrieved in Jammu

Over 14.5 hectares of land were retrieved during a day-long anti-encroachment drive here on Thursday, a spokesperson said. The Jammu district administration retrieved around 200 kanal kahcharai land in Thalwal village while another chunk of 133 kanals and eight marla prime state land was retrieved from Dungian village of Bahu tehsil, the spokesperson said. One structure, a farm house and plinths constructed on the land in Thalwal were demolished during the eviction drive, he said.

State land measuring 47 kanal and 8 marla at Dhok Khalsa village in Jourian Tehsil was cleared of encroachers. A prime state land measuring eight kanals was cleared of squatters in Mishriwala village along the Jammu-Akhnoor National Highway, the spokesperson added.

