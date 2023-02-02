Putin vows victory over Ukraine in speech to mark decisive WW2 victory
Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2023 20:13 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 20:13 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday compared today's fight against Ukraine and its Western allies to Russia's victory against Nazi Germany in World War Two, in a speech marking 80 years since the decisive battle of Stalingrad.
Putin said Russia was sure it would be victorious in Ukraine, as it had been 80 years ago.
He said Russia was once again confronting Germany, as he criticised Berlin's promise to deliver Leopard 2 tanks to support Ukraine on the battlefield.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Berlin
- Nazi Germany
- Putin
- Russia
- World War Two
- Vladimir Putin
- Germany
- Russian
- Ukraine
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Putin says has 'no doubt' Russia will win in Ukraine
Canada summons Russian ambassador over attacks on civilians in Ukraine
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Germany sets condition for U.S. on supplying tanks
Ukraine war: supply of advanced tanks will give Kyiv an edge over Russia and move it closer to Nato
Kazakh MP loses seat after speaking in support of Russia