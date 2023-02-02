Left Menu

Putin vows victory over Ukraine in speech to mark decisive WW2 victory

Updated: 02-02-2023 20:13 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 20:13 IST
Putin vows victory over Ukraine in speech to mark decisive WW2 victory

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday compared today's fight against Ukraine and its Western allies to Russia's victory against Nazi Germany in World War Two, in a speech marking 80 years since the decisive battle of Stalingrad.

Putin said Russia was sure it would be victorious in Ukraine, as it had been 80 years ago.

He said Russia was once again confronting Germany, as he criticised Berlin's promise to deliver Leopard 2 tanks to support Ukraine on the battlefield.

