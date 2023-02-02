BJP candidate files nomination for Lumla bypoll in Arunachal's Tawang

BJP candidate Tsering Lhamu on Thursday filed her nomination for the February 27 by-election to the Lumla assembly constituency in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

She is the wife of former Lumla MLA Jambey Tashi, whose death at a hospital in Guwahati in November necessitated the bypoll.

Lhamu went to the returning officer's office in Tawang with her two proposers and an advocate to file her nomination papers, officials said.

A gazette notification for the bypoll was issued on January 31, and the last date for filing nominations is February 7. While the scrutiny of papers would be held on February 8, the last date for withdrawal of candidature is February 10.

The votes would be counted on March 2.

A total of 9,169 voters, including 4,712 women, are eligible to cast their votes at 33 polling booths of the constituency, situated at the India-China border.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)