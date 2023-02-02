K'taka polls: KPCC chief indicates tickets likely for majority of sitting MLAs

In what is being seen as an indication that most of the sitting Congress MLAs may get the ticket to contest the upcoming assembly polls, party's state President D K Shivakumar on Thursday said all of them have worked amidst people, and have done a ''good job''.

Speaking ahead of the KPCC state election committee meeting where the party is expected to shortlist the candidates, he said, the list of candidates will be announced ''as soon as possible''.

''By and large all of them have done a good job. All our MLAs have worked. Despite being in opposition and non-cooperation from the BJP government, all of them have worked being amidst the people,'' Shivakumar said in response to a question whether tickets are certain for all sitting MLAs.

The Congress currently has 69 MLAS in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

Along with Shivakumar, AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah and several party leaders and election committee members participated in the meeting held near here.

Addressing reporters, Shivakumar said some party office bearers and leaders were given responsibility of districts and they have given their recommendations regarding the candidates like- first, second and third.

He said, ''the recommendations will be verified. Party from Delhi had commissioned a survey, we (state unit) too have got a survey done, keeping all that in mind, we will send a list to the central election committee and screening committee, they will finalise. We will announce the list as soon as possible.'' Responding to the question about difficulty in picking candidates and too many aspirants at some places, the KPCC chief said, there are no challenges, looking at people expressing their support for the party across the state, aspirants for the ticket are confident.

''There are 10-20 applications (seeking tickets from certain constituencies), but sacrifices have to be made (by some). When we come to power there will be various positions and they will be given (to those who don't get tickets) .... nothing wrong in desiring to contest, but everyone cannot be given,'' he said, as he appealed to all aspirants to work towards Congress coming to power on its own.

The Congress that aims to come to power in the state has set a target of winning at least 150 out of the total 224 seats that will go to polls, due by May.

