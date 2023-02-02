Left Menu

Atrocities against Dalits on rise in TN, state govt not acting: NCSC vice chairman

National Commission for Scheduled Castes NCSC Vice Chairman Arun Halder on Thursday said cases of atrocities against Dalits are on the rise in Tamil Nadu and accused the state government of not taking any action in these matters.The NCSC has written a letter to the Tamil Nadu government taking suo motu cognizance of the incident of a DMK leader allegedly verbally abusing a Dalit youth for entering a temple, and has sought an action taken report.Incidents of atrocities against Dalits are on the rise in Tamil Nadu.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2023 20:43 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 20:43 IST
Atrocities against Dalits on rise in TN, state govt not acting: NCSC vice chairman
  • Country:
  • India

National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) Vice Chairman Arun Halder on Thursday said cases of atrocities against Dalits are on the rise in Tamil Nadu and accused the state government of not taking any action in these matters.

The NCSC has written a letter to the Tamil Nadu government taking suo motu cognizance of the incident of a DMK leader allegedly verbally abusing a Dalit youth for entering a temple, and has sought an action taken report.

''Incidents of atrocities against Dalits are on the rise in Tamil Nadu. It is the duty of an elected government to protect the interests of all classes of society. The Tamil Nadu government has failed in doing that,'' he said.

In its letter to the state government, the NCSC said the commission has decided to investigate the matter and asked for an action taken report within seven days. The DMK functionary, Salem south union secretary T Manikam, who was caught on camera verbally abusing a Dalit youth for entering a temple was suspended by the party on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRS gives suspension of business notice in both Houses of Parliament to discuss Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises

BRS gives suspension of business notice in both Houses of Parliament to disc...

 India
2
Mumbai: 62-year-old man attacks live-in partner with acid, victim dies during treatment

Mumbai: 62-year-old man attacks live-in partner with acid, victim dies durin...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Astronomers document a not-so-super supernova in the Milky Way; Ancient Egypt's mummification ingredients came from far-flung locales and more

Science News Roundup: Astronomers document a not-so-super supernova in the M...

 Global
4
Opposition demands Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises

Opposition demands Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Hindenburg repor...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Step Out of Your Comfort Zone: A Guide to Adventure Travel

Smart Cities: A Blueprint for a Better Future

Solving Water Crises with the Help of Technology

The Rise of Artificial Intelligence: Navigating the Future with AI

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023