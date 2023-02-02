Left Menu

India has over 94.50 crore voters as on Jan 1: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2023 21:05 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 21:05 IST
India has more than 94.50 crore voters, the government said on Thursday citing data provided by the Election Commission.

In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said, ''According to the Election Commission of India, with regard to persons enrolled on Voter ID database as per the final publication of electoral roll as on January 1, 2023, the total number of persons enrolled were 94,50,25,694.'' According to a recent letter by EC to political parties, in 1951, India had 17.32 crore registered voters, which rose to 19.37 crore in 1957.

In 2019, when the last Lok Sabha elections took place, India had 91.20 crore voters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

