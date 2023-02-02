Following are the top stories at 2120 hrs: NATION DEL59 OPPN-LDALL ADANI **** Adani row rocks Parliament: Opposition demands JPC or SC-monitored probe, stalls proceedings New Delhi: Parliament was adjourned for the day on Thursday after the Opposition stalled proceedings in both houses, demanding a JPC or a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the allegations of fraud and manipulation against billionaire Gautam Adani's companies that have triggered an unprecedented stock crash. **** DEL87 MEA-INDOPAK-INDUS **** Indus Waters Treaty: India questions World Bank's decision to start two separate processes to resolve Indo-Pak differences New Delhi: India on Thursday questioned the World Bank's decision to appoint a Court of Arbitration and a neutral expert under two separate processes to resolve differences between New Delhi and Islamabad over the Kishenganga and Ratle hydroelectric projects in Jammu and Kashmir. **** DEL69 UP-4THLD KAPPAN **** Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan walks out of Uttar Pradesh jail on bail Lucknow: Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan walked out of jail on bail Thursday, over two years after he was arrested for allegedly trying to instigate violence after the death of a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. **** BOM13 MH-COUNCIL POLLS-RESULTS **** Council polls: BJP wins Konkan seat, party-backed nominee loses in Fadnavis home turf Nagpur Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Dnyaneshwar Mhatre won polls to the Konkan division teachers constituency of the Maharashtra Legislative Council on Thursday, while the nominee backed by the saffron outfit faced defeat at the hands of the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the Nagpur division teachers seat, officials said. **** DEL80 EXCISE-ED-CHARGES **** Part of excise 'scam' kickbacks used in AAP's Goa election campaign, claims ED New Delhi: A part of the alleged Rs 100 crore ''kickbacks'' generated in the scrapped Delhi excise policy was used in the AAP campaign in the 2022 Goa assembly election, the ED has claimed in its second charge sheet in the case in which Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is an accused. **** DEL83 DL-KEJRIWAL-ED-CHARGE SHEET **** ED cases fake, are used to topple or form govts: Arvind Kejriwal New Delhi: AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday dismissed the Enforcement Directorate's supplementary charge sheet in the excise scam case, alleging cases filed by the agency are ''fake'' and are used to ''topple'' or form governments. **** CAL26 ELECTION-NL-BJP-NDPP-CANDIDATES **** NDPP, BJP announce candidates for Nagaland polls, 16 MLAs denied nominations Kohima: The ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) in Nagaland announced candidates for 40 assembly seats, while its ally BJP named nominees for 20 seats with the two parties denying nominations to 16 sitting MLAs. **** MDS12 KL-GROWTH-REVIEW **** Kerala's economy has posted a strong recovery in 2021-22, says Economic Review Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's economy has posted a strong recovery in 2021-22 with Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at constant prices recording a robust growth of 12.01 per cent, compared to (-) 8.43 per cent in 2020-21. **** BUSINESS DEL50 BIZ-ADANI-RBI **** RBI seeks details of banks' exposure to Adani Group Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has sought details about lenders' exposures to the Adani Group, banking sources said, a day after the conglomerate withdrew the Rs 20,000-crore follow on public offer (FPO) of its flagship firm Adani Enterprises amid the steep fall in its stock prices. **** DEL63 BIZ-REVENUE SECY-INTERVIEW **** Govt wants to eventually move to exemption-free I-T regime with lower taxes: Revenue Secy New Delhi: A day after the Budget announcement of a revamped personal income tax regime, Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra on Thursday said the government would eventually like to move to a simple and exemption-free tax structure with lower rates. By Joyeeta Dey **** LEGAL LGD12 SC-ELECTION-LD CANDIDATES **** SC rejects plea seeking to bar candidates from contesting elections from more than one seat New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea seeking to bar persons from contesting elections from more than one seat, saying it is ultimately the Parliament's will as to whether the political democracy in the country is furthered by granting a choice. **** LGD16 SC-LD HATE SPEECHES **** Nobody taking action against hate speeches despite our orders, laments SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday lamented that nobody was taking action against hate speeches despite its orders, and observed that the top court will be left ''embarrassed again and again'' if it is asked to give further directions to curb such statements. **** FOREIGN FGN57 UK-ADANI-JOHNSON-RESIGN **** Jo Johnson, brother of UK ex-PM, resigns as director of Adani linked firm London: Lord Jo Johnson, younger brother of former British prime minister Boris Johnson, has resigned his non-executive directorship of a UK-based investment firm linked with the now-withdrawn Adani Enterprises Follow-on Public Offer (FPO). By Aditi Khanna ****

