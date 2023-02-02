Prithviraj Chavan demands probe by SEBI, RBI into allegations against Adani Group
- Country:
- India
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan on Thursday demanded probe by the Reserve Bank of India or Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) into the allegations of fraud against Adani Group.
The Congress leader also questioned the Union government's silence over the issue.
Talking to reporters, Chavan, a former Union minister, said he felt that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman cut short her Budget speech only because of the controversy surrounding the Adani Group following allegations made by Hindenburg Research.
"The Adani Group has not been able to respond to the allegations. Even the government has not commented on this. The market has plunged,'' Chavan said.
"We expected probe by the RBI or SEBI because the allegations are against the richest person in the country," Chavan said.
On Adani Enterprises' announcement to withdraw its fully subscribed Rs 20,000-crore follow-on public offer (FPO), Chavan said the development was a blot on the country's economy.
