Left Menu

Counting of votes for 5 UP Legislative Council seats underway, results on Friday morning

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 02-02-2023 22:37 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 22:37 IST
Counting of votes for 5 UP Legislative Council seats underway, results on Friday morning
  • Country:
  • India

Counting of votes polled for five Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council seats -- three graduates and two teachers constituencies -- was underway on Thursday, officials said here.

Counting was going on in Bareilly, Jhansi, Gorakhpur and Kanpur districts, and the results are expected on Friday morning, they said.

Counting of votes for the graduate constituency in Moradabad is also being done in Bareilly, the officials said.

''The counting began in the evening and the results are expected to come out by Friday morning,'' Returning Officer Sanyukta Samaddar told reporters in Bareilly.

According to poll officials, while the counting of four rounds was completed till 7 pm in Kanpur, only one round of counting was completed in Gorakhpur.

There were 63 candidates in the fray for the five seats from two rivals -- BJP and Samajwadi Party -- and Independents.

The Congress and the BSP are not contesting the polls.

Forty-four candidates are in the fray for the three graduates constituencies in different districts and 19 for the two teachers constituencies.

Polling was held on January 30.

A favourable result in the elections will ensure the post of the leader of opposition to Samajwadi Party in the legislative council.

The party currently holds nine seats in the 100-member council.

Having at least 10 seats is required for any party to get the post of the leader of opposition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRS gives suspension of business notice in both Houses of Parliament to discuss Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises

BRS gives suspension of business notice in both Houses of Parliament to disc...

 India
2
Mumbai: 62-year-old man attacks live-in partner with acid, victim dies during treatment

Mumbai: 62-year-old man attacks live-in partner with acid, victim dies durin...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Astronomers document a not-so-super supernova in the Milky Way; Ancient Egypt's mummification ingredients came from far-flung locales and more

Science News Roundup: Astronomers document a not-so-super supernova in the M...

 Global
4
Opposition demands Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises

Opposition demands Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Hindenburg repor...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Step Out of Your Comfort Zone: A Guide to Adventure Travel

Smart Cities: A Blueprint for a Better Future

Solving Water Crises with the Help of Technology

The Rise of Artificial Intelligence: Navigating the Future with AI

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023