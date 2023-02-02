Counting of votes for 5 UP Legislative Council seats underway, results on Friday morning

Counting of votes polled for five Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council seats -- three graduates and two teachers constituencies -- was underway on Thursday, officials said here.

Counting was going on in Bareilly, Jhansi, Gorakhpur and Kanpur districts, and the results are expected on Friday morning, they said.

Counting of votes for the graduate constituency in Moradabad is also being done in Bareilly, the officials said.

''The counting began in the evening and the results are expected to come out by Friday morning,'' Returning Officer Sanyukta Samaddar told reporters in Bareilly.

According to poll officials, while the counting of four rounds was completed till 7 pm in Kanpur, only one round of counting was completed in Gorakhpur.

There were 63 candidates in the fray for the five seats from two rivals -- BJP and Samajwadi Party -- and Independents.

The Congress and the BSP are not contesting the polls.

Forty-four candidates are in the fray for the three graduates constituencies in different districts and 19 for the two teachers constituencies.

Polling was held on January 30.

A favourable result in the elections will ensure the post of the leader of opposition to Samajwadi Party in the legislative council.

The party currently holds nine seats in the 100-member council.

Having at least 10 seats is required for any party to get the post of the leader of opposition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)