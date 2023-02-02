Close to 1,000 migrant children separated by Trump yet to be reunited with parents

Nearly 1,000 migrant children separated at the U.S.-Mexico border by the administration of former President Donald Trump have yet to be reunited with their parents despite a two-year effort by President Joe Biden.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said on Thursday of the 998 children still separated, 148 were in the process of reunification.

