Centre has done nothing for benefit of poor states like Bihar, CM Nitish Kumar slams Union Budget 2023

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday slammed the Union Budget, saying that the government has done nothing in the "interest of people". He added that the government has done nothing for the benefit of poor states like Bihar. Hitting out at the reduction in the allocation of funds for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), he said, "There was a provision of Rs 73,000 Cr in MNREGA in 22-23 but it has been reduced to Rs 60,000 Cr."

"The budget of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi also decreased," he added. The Union Budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, allocated Rs 60,000 crore for the MGNREGS, lower than the budgetary estimate of Rs 73,000 crore for 2022-23.

The reduction is sharper when compared with the revised estimate of Rs 89,400 crore for the current financial year. For the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman, the Centre allocated Rs 60,000 for 2023-24, the lowest in the last five years. In fact, the allocation is 13.33 per cent lower as compared to budgetary estimates of Rs 68,000 crore made for the financial year 2022-23.

A few days back, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar conveyed his expectations from the Union Budget 2023 and said efforts should be made for the development of a backward state like Bihar. While talking to the media, the CM said, "Everybody has put forward their points during the centre's meeting with the states. Efforts should be made for the progress of a backward state like Bihar. All types of developments should take place. I have expectations in this regard." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)