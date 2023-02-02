Left Menu

FBI to search ex-U.S. VP Pence's home for more classified documents -WSJ

The FBI is expected to search former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home for classified material in the coming days, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. The Justice Department is in talks with Pence's legal team about scheduling the search, the report added.

The FBI is expected to search former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home for classified material in the coming days, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Justice Department is in talks with Pence's legal team about scheduling the search, the report added. Lawyers for Pence did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the report. Pence's attorney, Greg Jacob, disclosed in January that documents marked as classified had been found at his Indiana home, and that he had turned them over to the FBI. Jacob described them as a "small number of documents that could potentially contain sensitive or classified information".

Citing a person close to Pence, the Wall Street Journal reported that his legal team considered the earlier search of his home exhaustive and didn't believe there were additional classified documents. The discovery of classified records put Pence in the company of former President Donald Trump and incumbent President Joe Biden after documents with classified markings were found at their residences.

Biden, whose documents dated from his time as vice president, and Trump, whose resistance to turning over the items led to an FBI raid, are both facing special counsel investigations by the Justice Department over improper handling of classified materials. FBI agents searched Biden's Delaware beach house on Wednesday, but no classified documents were found, the president's attorney said.

